LOCAL NEWS:

Governor's task force recommends $35M/yr to extend broadband Internet

  • Learfield Wire Services
  • Updated

A final report from Governor Mark Dayton's Task Force on Broadband recommends the state spend 35 million dollars a year for about 10 more years, to extend high speed Internet to under-served areas of Minnesota. Chair Margaret Anderson Kelliher contends the task force report will have tractio… Read more

Presidential-level Wireless Emergency Alert

  • Learfield Wire Services

Don't be alarmed when you get a cell phone alert this afternoon from President Donald Trump. Federal officials will be conducting the first-ever nationwide Presidential-level Wireless Emergency Alert. Minnesotans will receive a loud tone and vibration on their smartphones at 1:18 this aftern… Read more

Mother Accused Of Kidnapping Kids From Foster Care Found

  • LEARFIELD

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota mother accused of taking her five children from foster care is behind bars. Officials say Izetta Cooley was found yesterday at a home in Moorhead, along with four of her kids. Her 16-year-old son is still unaccounted for. Authorities say Cooley was under court o… Read more

Man Hit, Killed By Train Near Cable

  • LEARFIELD

(Cable, MN) -- A man hit by a train near Cable is dead. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says it appears the man crashed his car into a power pole yesterday afternoon, got out of his vehicle and went onto the tracks where he was struck by the train. Investigators say the man laid down o… Read more

Corrections Officer Who Died On The Job Laid To Rest

  • LEARFIELD

(Oak Park Heights, MN) -- A Minnesota corrections officer who died on the job is being remembered as a "symbol of love and heroism." Joseph Parise passed away last week from a medical emergency shortly after he rushed in to help a fellow guard being attacked by an inmate at the Minnesota Cor… Read more

Sheriff's candidates' forum Tuesday in Willmar

  • JP Cola
  • Updated

(Willmar MN-) A local race that has generated a lot of interest will be in the spotlight tonight, as the Willmar Area League of Women Voters will present a candidate's forum on the two people running for Kandiyohi County Sheriff. It will go from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Willmar Municipal Utilities… Read more

Highway 71 closed north of Willmar Tuesday

  • JP Cola
  • Updated

(Willmar MN-) A section of US Highway 71 North near Willmar will be closed for up to five hours during the work day on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. The road will be closed between the US Highway 71 North/Highway 23 “split” and County Road 27. Traffic will be routed on County Roads 27 and 9 duri… Read more

LOCAL AND REGIONAL SPORTS

Minnesota Twins Fire Paul Molitor

  • LEARFIELD

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins are looking for a new manager. Paul Molitor was relieved of his duties yesterday. Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey says the decision wasn't about wins or losses, but "what we think is best as we continue to grow a young team in the direction toward… Read more

Vikings Gear Up For Eagles

  • LEARFIELD

(Eagan, MN) -- The Vikings hit the practice field today as they get ready to face the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Vikes will visit Philadelphia on Sunday in a rematch of the NFC Championship Game from January. The Vikings have lost two in-a-row to dip to 1-2-and-1 on the season. The Eagl… Read more

Wild Open Regular Season Tomorrow At Colorado

  • LEARFIELD

(Denver, CO) -- The Wild drop the puck on the regular season tomorrow in Colorado against the Avalanche. Minnesota will then host Vegas on Saturday to start a three-game homestand. The Wild will be home for seven of their first 10 games. Read more

Wolves Visit Clippers Tonight

  • LEARFIELD

(Los Angeles, CA) -- The Timberwolves are back on the hardwood tonight facing the Clippers in LA. The Wolves began the preseason with a 114-110 win at Golden State on Saturday. Minnesota will host Oklahoma City on Friday in its only home game of the five-game exhibition schedule. The Wolves … Read more

Gophers Prep For Iowa

  • LEARFIELD

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Golden Gophers continue to prep for the Hawkeyes. Minnesota hosts Iowa on Saturday in its Big Ten home opener at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers sit at 3-and-1 after having last week off. Iowa is also 3-and-1. Read more

